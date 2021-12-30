Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    211230-N-SS432-1005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2021) Gas Turbine System Technician Fireman Jesus Ramirez, a native of Waianae, Hawaii, conducts a turnover with the engineering officer of the watch during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Dec. 30, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 00:47
    Photo ID: 7000114
    VIRIN: 211230-N-SS432-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1750
    Size: 803.29 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: WAIANAE, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    Destroyer

