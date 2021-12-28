Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross flight operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ross flight operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    211228-N-UN585-1069 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, picks up cargo from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Dec. 28, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 10:51
    Photo ID: 6999953
    VIRIN: 211228-N-UN585-1069
    Resolution: 5504x3669
    Size: 429.82 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross flight operations
    USS Ross flight operations
    USS Ross flight operations
    USS Ross flight operations
    USS Ross flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    helicopter
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    MH-60R Seahawk
    DDG 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT