USS Ross flight operations

211228-N-UN585-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Dec. 28, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 12.28.2021