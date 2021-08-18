Three rounds

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher D. Pearson, zeros his rifle at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US