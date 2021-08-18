Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three rounds [Image 4 of 4]

    Three rounds

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. Christopher D. Pearson, zeros his rifle at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6999306
    VIRIN: 210818-A-VX503-0244
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three rounds [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pass the ammunition
    Grouping
    Zeroing in
    Three rounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    Army Reserve
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    rifle marksmanship
    642 RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT