Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group check their targets while zeroing their weapons at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6999301 VIRIN: 210818-A-VX503-0126 Resolution: 3974x5797 Size: 11.26 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zeroing in [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.