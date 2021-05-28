President Joe Biden meets with troops at Fort Eustis during first official visit

President Joe Biden met with Soldiers assigned to the 832nd Transportation Bn. and other units during his administration's first visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 28, 2021. Biden spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation ahead of Memorial Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)

