    President Joe Biden conducts first official visit to Fort Eustis [Image 4 of 5]

    President Joe Biden conducts first official visit to Fort Eustis

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    President Joe Biden met with Soldiers assigned to the 832nd Transportation Bn. and other units during his administration's first visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 28, 2021. Biden spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation ahead of Memorial Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)

