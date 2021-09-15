Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish

As sea levels rise and stronger storms impact the five fingers of the Terrebonne Parish, the coastal area is vulnerable to flooding. After the Category 4 storm hit Louisiana, many towns were surrounded by water, leaving those waiting out the storm, trapped. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

