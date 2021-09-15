Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish [Image 1 of 2]

    Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish

    DULAC, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    As sea levels rise and stronger storms impact the five fingers of the Terrebonne Parish, the coastal area is vulnerable to flooding. After the Category 4 storm hit Louisiana, many towns were surrounded by water, leaving those waiting out the storm, trapped. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6999084
    VIRIN: 210915-A-AZ289-7454
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: DULAC, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish [Image 2 of 2], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish
    Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Church
    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    Terrebonne Parish
    Dulac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT