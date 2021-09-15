As sea levels rise and stronger storms impact the five fingers of the Terrebonne Parish, the coastal area is vulnerable to flooding. After the Category 4 storm hit Louisiana, many towns were surrounded by water, leaving those waiting out the storm, trapped. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6999084
|VIRIN:
|210915-A-AZ289-7454
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|DULAC, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish [Image 2 of 2], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT