Rev. Kirby Verret, a pastor of the Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church in the town of Dulac and James Muilenburg, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employee serving as a national local government liaison, looks over a map as they discuss the areas devastated by Hurricane Ida the Category 4 storm that Muilenburg should visit. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida Sanchez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 16:30 Photo ID: 6999085 VIRIN: 210915-A-AZ289-7485 Resolution: 4500x2966 Size: 8.1 MB Location: DULAC, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church [Image 2 of 2], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.