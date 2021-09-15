Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church

Rev. Kirby Verret, a pastor of the Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church in the town of Dulac and James Muilenburg, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employee serving as a national local government liaison, looks over a map as they discuss the areas devastated by Hurricane Ida the Category 4 storm that Muilenburg should visit. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida Sanchez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
