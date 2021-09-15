Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church [Image 2 of 2]

    Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church

    DULAC, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Rev. Kirby Verret, a pastor of the Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church in the town of Dulac and James Muilenburg, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employee serving as a national local government liaison, looks over a map as they discuss the areas devastated by Hurricane Ida the Category 4 storm that Muilenburg should visit. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida Sanchez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6999085
    VIRIN: 210915-A-AZ289-7485
    Resolution: 4500x2966
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: DULAC, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church [Image 2 of 2], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida -Terrebonne Parish
    Hurricane Ida -Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Church
    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    Terrebonne Parish
    Dulac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT