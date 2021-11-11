Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2021

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Nimrod Frazer and sculptor James Butler, Royal Academy of the Arts, share a moment following the unveiling and dedication of the “Return from Argonne” U.S. 167th Infantry Monument at Union Station during the city of Montgomery’s Veterans Day observance, Nov. 11, 2021. Butler’s The Return from the Argonne memorial honors the 3,677 soldiers of Alabama’s 167th Infantry and their last battle of WWI in the Argonne, as well Alabamians in the 31st Dixie Division and African American soldiers in the 366th Infantry Regiment of the 92nd Division. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6999071
    VIRIN: 211111-F-EX201-1277
    Resolution: 6378x4252
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return From the Argonne monument dedication [Image 9 of 9], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Maxwell AFB
    Return From the Argonne Monument
    James Butler (RA)
    Nimrod Frazer

