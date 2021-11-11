Return From the Argonne monument dedication

Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Air University Commander and President Lieutenant General James B. Hecker offers special remarks during the unveiling and dedication of the “Return from Argonne” U.S. 167th Infantry Monument at Union Station during the city of Montgomery’s Veterans Day observance, Nov. 11, 2021. The Return from the Argonne memorial by sculptor James Butler, Royal Academy of the Arts, honors the 3,677 soldiers of Alabama’s 167th Infantry and their last battle of WWI in the Argonne, as well Alabamians in the 31st Dixie Division and African American soldiers in the 366th Infantry Regiment of the 92nd Division. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

