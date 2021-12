U.S. Army Col. David Welch, chief of staff, 1st Army Division East, and Swedish Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Jonny Lindfors, Chief of Joint Force Training Directorate, stand in front of a Swedish Archer Artillery System on Nov. 15, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, IN. Service members from across the country provided operational support, physical security, and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 21.2 held at Camp Atterbury and Mascatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Oct. 18 through Nov. 18. 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 15:38 Photo ID: 6999058 VIRIN: 211115-Z-MQ826-397 Resolution: 3078x2052 Size: 2.37 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.