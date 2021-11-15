Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21 [Image 15 of 16]

    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    U.S. Army Col. David Welch, chief of staff, 1st Army Division East, observes a mobile artillery demonstration by the Swedish Armed Forces on Nov. 15, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, IN. Service members from across the country provided operational support, physical security, and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 21.2 held at Camp Atterbury and Mascatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Oct. 18 through Nov. 18. 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6999059
    VIRIN: 211115-Z-MQ826-267
    Resolution: 5150x3433
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21
    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Demonstration

    TAGS

    Atterbury
    Indiana
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard
    BQ21
    Bold Quest 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT