Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21

U.S. Army Col. David Welch, chief of staff, 1st Army Division East, observes a mobile artillery demonstration by the Swedish Armed Forces on Nov. 15, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, IN. Service members from across the country provided operational support, physical security, and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 21.2 held at Camp Atterbury and Mascatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Oct. 18 through Nov. 18. 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

