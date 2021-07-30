PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo — U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa Kilmer, Air Force Space Command Public Affairs Functional Area Manager, shares a private conversation with her daughters during her Chief Master Sergeant promotion ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2021. Kilmer will provide a senior enlisted perspective and subject matter expertise in top-level discussions and decision making within and on behalf of the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs – Deputy Director for Space as the Chief Enlisted Manager for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6998824 VIRIN: 210820-F-JY979-1008 Resolution: 3217x2145 Size: 4.09 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.