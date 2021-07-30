Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo — U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa Kilmer, Air Force Space Command Public Affairs Functional Area Manager, shares a private conversation with her daughters during her Chief Master Sergeant promotion ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2021. Kilmer will provide a senior enlisted perspective and subject matter expertise in top-level discussions and decision making within and on behalf of the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs – Deputy Director for Space as the Chief Enlisted Manager for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

