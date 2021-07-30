PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo — U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa Kilmer, Air Force Space Command Public Affairs Functional Area Manager, starts to cry as she thanks her family reflecting on her career during her Chief Master Sergeant promotion ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2021. Kilmer enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 and has served at various wings, field-operating agencies and joint positions in the public affairs career field. She’s also served on multiple deployments supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and a U.S. Southern Command humanitarian operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6998822 VIRIN: 210820-F-JY979-1010 Resolution: 2764x1843 Size: 2.57 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.