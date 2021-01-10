SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, salutes for the final time as a Staff Sergeant during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino is the third generation of his family to serve in the U.S. military since his grandfather, Pfc Austin DelaCruz Sr., served in the Korean War in 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

