FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army CPT. Aries Carino, Psychological Operations Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 14th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Shafter, HI, smiles as his newly promoted younger brother gives his speech after being promoted to Sergeant First Class during SFC. Ahyan Carino’s promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Ayhan and Aries Carino were born in Honolulu, HI, but grew up in Bacolod City, Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6998817
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-JY979-1009
|Resolution:
|3243x2162
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT