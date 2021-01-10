SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army CPT. Aries Carino, Psychological Operations Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 14th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Shafter, HI, smiles as his newly promoted younger brother gives his speech after being promoted to Sergeant First Class during SFC. Ahyan Carino’s promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Ayhan and Aries Carino were born in Honolulu, HI, but grew up in Bacolod City, Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

