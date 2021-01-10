SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, (right) signs the certificate to be presented during his promotion ceremony while his brother U.S. Army CPT. Aries Carino, Psychological Operations Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 14th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Shafter, HI (left) cheers at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. In order to be promoted, Carino had to receive “duty performance points” from his unit commander by demonstrating core qualities of the next rank to include competence, military bearing and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

