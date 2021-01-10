FORT CARSON, Colo — A soldier holds one of the shoulder loops to be used during U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino’s promotion ceremony to Sergeant First Class at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino is a Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade at Fort Carson, CO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

