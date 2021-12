Sheppard personnel receive first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Lt. Col. Dale DeSalis, left, 82nd Medical Group deputy commander and chief nurse, prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the first round of innoculations in the base theater at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021. Sheppard received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 20 and medical professionals began administering vaccinations soon thereafter, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

