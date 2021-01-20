Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard personnel receive first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 10]

    Sheppard personnel receive first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    A member of Team Sheppard receives her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. Sheppard received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 20 and medical professionals began administering vaccinations soon thereafter, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard personnel receive first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    82nd Medical Group
    Pfizer
    COVID-19

