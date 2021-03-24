Matthew Reichman, IBM CTR Team CETM Co-Lead, films Senior Airman Logan Krell, 316th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March, 24, 2021. The electrical power production career field is modernizing their career development courses. Reichman and his team traveled to multiple bases to cover every facet of the power pro CDCs, which will be cut up into singular modules for easier viewing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6998692
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-YT646-0009
|Resolution:
|4660x3328
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Process underway to modernize power production CDCs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Process underway to modernize power production CDCs
LEAVE A COMMENT