Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Process underway to modernize power production CDCs [Image 2 of 2]

    Process underway to modernize power production CDCs

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lorenzo Burleson, A4C Strategic Communications, films Senior Airman Austin Davenport, 316th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2021. The electrical power production career field is modernizing their career development courses, moving from paper study guides to interactive photos, videos and reviews online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6998693
    VIRIN: 210324-F-YT646-0010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Process underway to modernize power production CDCs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Process underway to modernize power production CDCs
    Process underway to modernize power production CDCs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Process underway to modernize power production CDCs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    electrical power production
    366th Training Squadron
    career development course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT