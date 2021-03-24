Lorenzo Burleson, A4C Strategic Communications, films Senior Airman Austin Davenport, 316th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2021. The electrical power production career field is modernizing their career development courses, moving from paper study guides to interactive photos, videos and reviews online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)
Process underway to modernize power production CDCs
