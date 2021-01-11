Sgt. Aqeel Ahmed poses for a photo while deployed to the Middle East with the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 02:16
|Photo ID:
|6998602
|VIRIN:
|211101-X-AB013-0001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|172.6 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier
LEAVE A COMMENT