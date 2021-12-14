Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier [Image 2 of 5]

    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Aqeel Ahmed poses for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 02:16
    Photo ID: 6998603
    VIRIN: 211214-A-DP660-613
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier
    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier
    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier
    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier
    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraqi-American returns to his home country as a U.S. Army Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    combat aviation brigade

    aviation

    National Guard

    Task Force Phoenix

    CJTF

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    aviation support battalion

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Oakland Military Institute

    CJTF-OIR

    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve

    OMI

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    California National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Cal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT