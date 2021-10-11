Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ten Weeks [Image 2 of 2]

    Ten Weeks

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Josh Oller, an Atlanta native, overcame bullying as a youth. He joined the Army after college to win the approval of his girlfriend's parents. (Screenshot images)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 01:44
    Photo ID: 6998601
    VIRIN: 211110-A-CO967-1002
    Resolution: 1899x1080
    Size: 360.55 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ten Weeks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ten Weeks
    Ten Weeks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Docuseries takes raw, unfiltered look into Army basic training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Soldier

    U.S. Army

    TAGS

    Joshua Oller
    Leo Eades
    Riley Barnard
    Trinity Carpenter
    Stormy Gideons
    Ten Weeks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT