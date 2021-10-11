Trinity Carpenter, a Pennsylvania native, listens intently to the instructions of a drill sergeant during basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Carpenter was one of five recruits featured in the new Roku documentary series "10 Weeks." The series takes an in-depth look into Army basic training and explores the stories of the recruits, who come from a diverse range of backgrounds. The series will premiere on Veteran's Day. (Screenshot image)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6998600
|VIRIN:
|211110-A-CO967-1001
|Resolution:
|1688x917
|Size:
|280.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ten Weeks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Docuseries takes raw, unfiltered look into Army basic training
LEAVE A COMMENT