Trinity Carpenter, a Pennsylvania native, listens intently to the instructions of a drill sergeant during basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Carpenter was one of five recruits featured in the new Roku documentary series "10 Weeks." The series takes an in-depth look into Army basic training and explores the stories of the recruits, who come from a diverse range of backgrounds. The series will premiere on Veteran's Day. (Screenshot image)

