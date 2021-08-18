U.S Army Sgt. Tremain P. Mack, a squad leader with the 642nd Regional Support Group, fires on a crew-served weapons range Aug. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Combat Support Training Exercise held at the base allowed Reserve and National Guard Soldiers to practice with weapons systems they don't regularly train with. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 00:47
|Photo ID:
|6998588
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-VX503-0632
|Resolution:
|5353x3369
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Kicking up dust [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT