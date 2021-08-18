Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kicking up dust [Image 2 of 3]

    Kicking up dust

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S Army Sgt. Tremain P. Mack, a squad leader with the 642nd Regional Support Group, fires on a crew-served weapons range Aug. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Combat Support Training Exercise held at the base allowed Reserve and National Guard Soldiers to practice with weapons systems they don't regularly train with. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 00:47
    Photo ID: 6998588
    VIRIN: 210818-A-VX503-0632
    Resolution: 5353x3369
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kicking up dust [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fighting position
    Kicking up dust
    Field of fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    crew-served weapons
    642 RSG
    range familiarization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT