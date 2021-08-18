Fighting position

U.S Army Pfc. Shiquella V. Oliver, a supply specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, sets up her position on a crew-served weapons range Aug. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Combat Support Training Exercise held at the base allowed Reserve and National Guard Soldiers to practice with weapon systems they don't regularly train with. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

