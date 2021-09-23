Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project [Image 2 of 2]

    Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project was constructed and is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The Moose Creek Dam regulates the flow of water through downtown Fairbanks to protect the community from seasonal flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6998519
    VIRIN: 210923-A-QR280-1038
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Alaska
    USACE
    facility
    flood control
    Chena Project

