The Tanana River runs along a groin that is part of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The groin is one of 12 L-shaped, rock structures throughout the 22 miles of the Tanana Levee that prevents the Tanana River from encroaching on the Chena Flood Control Project and other surrounding areas. The Alaska District is working to repair damage caused by erosion to the structure. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6998518 VIRIN: 210923-A-QR280-1118 Resolution: 2519x1682 Size: 578.98 KB Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers repair groin in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.