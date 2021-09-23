The Tanana River runs along a groin that is part of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The groin is one of 12 L-shaped, rock structures throughout the 22 miles of the Tanana Levee that prevents the Tanana River from encroaching on the Chena Flood Control Project and other surrounding areas. The Alaska District is working to repair damage caused by erosion to the structure. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6998518
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-QR280-1118
|Resolution:
|2519x1682
|Size:
|578.98 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers repair groin in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
