    Army engineers repair groin in Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Army engineers repair groin in Alaska

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The Tanana River runs along a groin that is part of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The groin is one of 12 L-shaped, rock structures throughout the 22 miles of the Tanana Levee that prevents the Tanana River from encroaching on the Chena Flood Control Project and other surrounding areas. The Alaska District is working to repair damage caused by erosion to the structure. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6998518
    VIRIN: 210923-A-QR280-1118
    Resolution: 2519x1682
    Size: 578.98 KB
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers repair groin in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army engineers repair groin in Alaska
    Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Alaska
    USACE
    river
    groin
    Chena Project

