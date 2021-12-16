Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 4 of 4]

    61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Anthony ‘Baby Yoda’ Ramos, Pilot for a Day participant, sits in front of an F-35 Lightning II Dec. 16, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During his visit, Ramos and his family learned about the 61st Fighter Squadron mission, visited the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and the 56th Operation Support Group aircrew flight equipment shop, and watched jets take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    F-35
    thunderbolt
    Make a Wish

