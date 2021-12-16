61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day

Anthony ‘Baby Yoda’ Ramos, Pilot for a Day participant, sits in front of an F-35 Lightning II Dec. 16, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During his visit, Ramos and his family learned about the 61st Fighter Squadron mission, visited the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and the 56th Operation Support Group aircrew flight equipment shop, and watched jets take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

