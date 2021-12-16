61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day

Anthony ‘Baby Yoda’ Ramos, Pilot for a Day participant, sits in an F-16 Fighting Falcon training cockpit Dec 16, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Ramos was given a tour of the 56th Operation Support Group aircrew flight equipment to learn about their mission and how the AFE team supports and maintains pilot operations, as well as upholds pilot safety. During his visit to Luke AFB, Ramos and his family toured the 61st Fighter Squadron, the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

