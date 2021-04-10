Image from the rededication ceremony for the US Coast Guard World War II Memorial at Battery Park - Hosted by Sector New York Commander CAPT Zeita Merchant with keynote speech by USCG Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:42 Photo ID: 6998050 VIRIN: 211004-G-JB169-362 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.28 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG World War II Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.