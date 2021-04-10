Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG World War II Memorial [Image 3 of 11]

    USCG World War II Memorial

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Image from the rededication ceremony for the US Coast Guard World War II Memorial at Battery Park - Hosted by Sector New York Commander CAPT Zeita Merchant with keynote speech by USCG Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:41
    Photo ID: 6998048
    VIRIN: 211004-G-JB169-292
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG World War II Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial
    USCG World War II Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monument
    World War II
    WW2
    Battery Park
    Coast Guard Monument

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT