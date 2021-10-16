Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival

A taiko drummer performs during Camp Zama, Japan's Fall Festival, held Oct. 16 at Camp Zama's Dewey Park. The evening also included kids' games, a DJ, stein-holding and nail-hammering contests, food and drinks, and live music from the U.S. Army Japan Band, including guest song performances from community members.

