Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival

A taiko drummer performs during Camp Zama, Japan's Fall Festival, held Oct. 16 at Camp Zama's Dewey Park. The evening also included kids' games, a DJ, stein-holding and nail-hammering contests, food and drinks, and live music from the U.S. Army Japan Band, including guest song performances from community members.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6997939
|VIRIN:
|211016-O-PR478-701
|Resolution:
|2048x1376
|Size:
|177.26 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
