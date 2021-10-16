Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A taiko drummer performs during Camp Zama, Japan's Fall Festival, held Oct. 16 at Camp Zama's Dewey Park. The evening also included kids' games, a DJ, stein-holding and nail-hammering contests, food and drinks, and live music from the U.S. Army Japan Band, including guest song performances from community members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6997939
    VIRIN: 211016-O-PR478-701
    Resolution: 2048x1376
    Size: 177.26 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival [Image 2 of 2], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival
    Camp Zama 2021 Fall Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Fall Festival
    taiko drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT