USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea

211228-N-SS432-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) talk with their locker leader during a damage control drill, Dec. 28, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

