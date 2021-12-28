USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea

211228-N-SS432-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Hunter Parr, right, a native of Silsbee, Texas and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fausto Santiago, left, a native of Utica, N.Y., tighten a jubilee patch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Dec. 28, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

