211228-N-SS432-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Hunter Parr, right, a native of Silsbee, Texas and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fausto Santiago, left, a native of Utica, N.Y., tighten a jubilee patch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Dec. 28, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 04:02
|Photo ID:
|6997502
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-SS432-1007
|Resolution:
|2400x1648
|Size:
|846.47 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SILSBEE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|UTICA, NY, US
This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS
