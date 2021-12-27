Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) inventory an illicit shipment of drugs while aboard stateless dhow transiting international waters in the North Arabian Sea Dec. 20. (U.S. Navy photo)

    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force

    Arabian Sea
    5th Fleet
    CMF
    CTF 150

