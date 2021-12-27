NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) inventory an illicit shipment of drugs while aboard stateless dhow transiting international waters in the North Arabian Sea Dec. 20. (U.S. Navy photo)
U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force
