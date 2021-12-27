Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) interdict a stateless dhow carrying illicit drugs while transiting international waters in the North Arabian Sea Dec. 20. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 01:04
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    U.S. Navy Ships Interdict Heroin Worth $4 Million with International Task Force

    Arabian Sea
    5th Fleet
    CMF
    CTF 150

