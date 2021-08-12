An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi’s through the bird bath after a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. The aircraft are washed more frequently in a saltwater environment to combat corrosion, typically at the end of every flying day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 20:02
|Photo ID:
|6996437
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-PW483-0002
|Resolution:
|7987x5325
|Size:
|15.57 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Eagles in the bird bath [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT