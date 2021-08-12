Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles in the bird bath

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi’s through the bird bath after a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. The aircraft are washed more frequently in a saltwater environment to combat corrosion, typically at the end of every flying day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles in the bird bath [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    67th Fighter Squadron
    F-15C Eagle
    Bird Bath

