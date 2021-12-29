Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett

A U.S. Marine conducts sword manual during a Marine Corps Corporals Course, while deployed in support Operation Allies Welcome, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Dec. 29, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

