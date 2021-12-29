Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett [Image 3 of 4]

    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dajarius Hobson, an administrative specialist with Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, conducts sword manual during a Marine Corps Corporals Course while deployed in support of Operation Allies Welcome, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Dec. 29, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6996421
    VIRIN: 211229-M-BD822-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett
    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett
    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett
    Marines Conduct Sword Manual on Fort Pickett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corporals Course
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    MFR
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT