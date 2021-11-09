One Day a Civilian, the Next a Navy Commander

210911-N-PF550-1185 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2021) Cmdr. Dr. Joseph D. Ciacci proudly wears the uniform of a Naval Officer after taking the Oath of Office and being commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve on the flight deck of the USS MIDWAY (CV 41) Museum ship Sept. 11, 2021. Dr. Ciacci is the Chief of Neurosurgery at Veterans Administration San Diego Healthcare System and a professor in the department of Surgery at U.C. San Diego School of Medicine. The Navy recruits highly trained medical professionals who will use their critical skills to provide high-quality medical care, especially in the subspecialities of General Surgery, Critical Care, Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Todd J. Hack/Released)

