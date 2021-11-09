Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Day a Civilian, the Next a Navy Commander [Image 5 of 8]

    One Day a Civilian, the Next a Navy Commander

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    210911-N-PF550-1137 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2021) Dr. Joseph D. Ciacci has his Navy commander shoulder boards placed by his family after taking the Oath of Office and commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve on the flight deck of the USS MIDWAY (CV 41) Museum ship Sept. 11, 2021. Dr. Ciacci is the Chief of Neurosurgery at Veterans Administration San Diego Healthcare System and a professor in the department of Surgery at U.C. San Diego School of Medicine. The Navy recruits highly trained medical professionals who will use their critical skills to provide high-quality medical care, especially in the subspecialities of General Surgery, Critical Care, Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Todd J. Hack/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Day a Civilian, the Next a Navy Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commission
    Navy Reserve
    Naval Officer
    USS Midway Museum
    Navy Recruiter
    NTAG Southwest

