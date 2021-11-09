210911-N-PF550-1137 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2021) Dr. Joseph D. Ciacci has his Navy commander shoulder boards placed by his family after taking the Oath of Office and commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve on the flight deck of the USS MIDWAY (CV 41) Museum ship Sept. 11, 2021. Dr. Ciacci is the Chief of Neurosurgery at Veterans Administration San Diego Healthcare System and a professor in the department of Surgery at U.C. San Diego School of Medicine. The Navy recruits highly trained medical professionals who will use their critical skills to provide high-quality medical care, especially in the subspecialities of General Surgery, Critical Care, Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Todd J. Hack/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 20:06 Photo ID: 6996389 VIRIN: 210911-N-PF550-1137 Resolution: 3000x1928 Size: 3.48 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Day a Civilian, the Next a Navy Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.