412th TEC CSM Visits Task Force McCoy

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Benny Hubbard of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, introduces himself and speaks to Task Force McCoy’s staff after a meeting at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 29, 2021. Troops from the 412th TEC have provided their support to Task Force McCoy and Afghan guests. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

