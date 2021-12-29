412th TEC CSM Visits Task Force McCoy

U.S. Army Reserve Task Force McCoy’s staff speak with Command Sgt. Maj. Benny Hubbard of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, after a de-scoping meeting at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 29, 2021. Soldiers from the 412th TEC are deployed and support Operation Allies Welcome here. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

