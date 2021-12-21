Secretary Austin Meets with Ambassador Smith

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Ambassador Julianne Smith (second from left), the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2021. Also in the photo are Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, left, and Austin’s Chief of Staff Kelly Magsamen. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

